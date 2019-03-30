‘Who is your PM candidate?’: Uddhav Thackeray attacks Opposition in Gujarat

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said although his party and the BJP had some differences in the recent past, all the issues have been resolved now.

“Some people are happy that two like-minded parties are fighting. But they are unaware that Amitbhai came to my place, we sat down and spoke. Now, there is no difference of opinion between us,” Thackeray said.

Taking a potshot at the Opposition’s grand-alliance, Thackeray said, “Today, we have one idea, one leader. Here, people raise ‘Modi Modi’ slogan. Who is prime ministerial candidate of the opposition? Can they hold a rally like this and ask their supporters to shout a slogan for one common leader?”

Also Read | Amit Shah files nomination for Lok Sabha debut with NDA’s show of strength

“The opposition has come together. They reminded me of the movie Ab Tak Chappan… they have so many leaders holding each others’ hands. There is a phrase, ‘hearts may or may not meet but the hands must always do’. But our hearts have met,” he said.

The Shiv Sena chief was speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad ahead of filing of nomination by BJP chief Amit Shah for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Thackeray said that the differences between the Sena and BJP cropped up over the last five years but the fact that the two parties are together for 25 years matters the most.

“Whatever happened in the last five years has happened. But we are together for the last 25-30 years. We followed the same ideology. We came together when no other party was with us. We were untouchables for them,” Thackeray added.

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will take place on April 23.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:27 IST