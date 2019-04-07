‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’: BJP unveils party’s slogan, theme song

Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Sunday unveiled the BJP’s election tag line and theme song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that begin on April 11 and end on May 23, the day the votes will be counted. The BJP, however, is yet to release its manifesto.

The party has chosen the slogan “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar” as its election tagline. The party’s campaign will revolve around the Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements in the past five years.

The outdoor spots that the party unveiled mentions the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the recent A­­-SAT test, launch of One Rank One Pension, and the surgical strikes in Pakistan among others.

It also launched the party’s theme song. Apart from this, the BJP also unveiled a series of video spots that it aims to use over the coming few days, as well as a tune that can be used as the phone’s ringtone.

The BJP’s slogan comes barely two days before the first phase of polling takes place on April 11.

Earlier today, the Congress launched its official campaign tagline for the Lok Sabha election: “Ab hoga NYAY”, centered around its minimum income guarantee scheme and party president Rahul Gandhi.

“Gareebi par vaar, Rs 72,000 (hazaar), ab hoga NYAY (Attack on poverty, Rs 72,000, now justice will be delivered), this is our election campaign pitch,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 17:28 IST