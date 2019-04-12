Priyanka Gandhi to launch election campaign in Gujarat on April 17

Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will launch her election campaign in Gujarat by offering prayers at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha on April 17, a party leader said on Friday.

It will mark her first solo election campaign in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah. Priyanka Gandhi addressed her first public rally in Gujarat jointly with her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar on March 12 after attending a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad the same day.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Kailash Gadhvi said Priyanka Gandhi will address an election rally in the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency on April 17 after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple.

Banaskantha, in north Gujarat, is considered a Congress stronghold with the party winning six out of the nine assembly seats there in the December 2017 state elections. The constituency is dominated by Other Backward Classes (OBCs) but also has substantial tribal population. It borders Rajasthan.

The Congress won the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in the 2004 and 2009 elections, but the BJP wrested it in 2014.

“This is not the first time that a member of the Gandhi family will launch her poll campaign in Gujarat by paying obeisance at Ambaji temple. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi too launched their election campaigns in the state in 1980, 2014 and 2017, respectively,” Gadhvi said.

He claimed that Priyanka Gandhi’s rally will have an impact not only in Banaskantha but two other Lok Sabha seats -- Sabarkantha and Mehsana.

Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in different places in Gujarat on April 15 and 19.

He will address a rally in Rajula, which is a part of the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency, on April 15, and again visit Gujarat on April 19 to address three rallies in Bardoli, Dahod and Patan seats.

Senior Congress leader from Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu will also campaign in Gujarat next week. He is scheduled to address two rallies in the Modasa town of Sabarkantha and Gandhinagar on April 16. All the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to the polls on April 23.

