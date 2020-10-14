e-paper
Azamgarh minor raped, threatened by neighbour, accused arrested

Azamgarh minor raped, threatened by neighbour, accused arrested

The accused was arrested four days after the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh.

lucknow Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:43 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The survivor knew the accused and was at his home with his sister when he allegedly raped her, says police.
The survivor knew the accused and was at his home with his sister when he allegedly raped her, says police. (HT Photo/Representative)
         

A minor girl, aged around 13 years, was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Azamgarh district early on October 9, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, four days after the alleged incident following a complaint filed by the mother of the survivor in this regard, the police said.

A senior police officer said the victim’s mother named a 20-year old youth for allegedly raping her daughter early on October 9 and for threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident. The crime allegedly took place when the survivor and her sister were at the house of the accused, the mother said in her complaint.

Superintendent of police (Azamgarh) Sudhir Kumar Singh said, “The case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC following a complaint by the victim’s mother in this regard.” He added that the POCSO Act had also been invoked against the accused.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 12 and the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence, according to the police.

