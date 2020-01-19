BJP leader hands out pamphlets in Muslim areas to debunk CAA myths

lucknow

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 21:47 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal on Sunday distributed pamphlets in Muslim-dominated localities to invite people to party chief Amit Shah’s January 21 rally in the state capital to debunk myths on the citizenship law.

The BJP chief’s rally is among the six that the party has planned by its top leaders in UP on the issue.

Bansal’s move to visit Muslim localities comes amid the ongoing protests at Lucknow’s Clock Tower by Muslim women and children against the citizenship law as well as the National Register of Citizens.

During his mass contact, Bansal was seen visiting shopkeepers too along with houses, which included many Muslim households.

“They visited us with pamphlets and invited us for January 21 rally. They urged us to study the points on citizenship law and said Indians, whether Muslims or otherwise, have nothing to fear. These words are reassuring and we hope that the government lives up to its commitment of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’,” said Mohd Yaqub who was among those whom Bansal met during his mass contact.

The BJP alleged that the ‘sit-in’ by Muslim women in Lucknow against CAA was aimed at discrediting the state government and sponsored by Congress and SP.

“The protests are sponsored mainly to discredit the government. After the violent protests by those who were instigated or backed by Congress or SP, the Yogi Adityanath government has acted strongly against them. Those behind the act have been identified and the government is now attaching their properties. This has infuriated the SP and the Congress,” said UP BJP spokesman Chandramohan.

“A majority of minorities understand that the propaganda against the Citizenship Law is sponsored by a dispirited opposition. Rallies by our top leaders would expose the opposition completely,” Chandramohan said.

To drum up support further Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing (BJYM) UP chief Subhash Yaduvansh also launched a hashtag #UPBJYMSUPPORTSCAA which was among top three trends on twitter.

“Citizenship law is to ensure protection of human rights of persecuted minorities in three countries and isn’t against any Indian citizen. The opposition parties like Samajwadi Party are out to target us for their narrow political gains and for which they are tweaking the citizenship narrative,” Yaduvansh said.

BJYM also organised human chain across all UP districts to drum up support for the citizenship law.