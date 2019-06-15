Shivpal Yadav: No plan to merge with SP, open to alliance

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday rejected rumours of a patch-up with Samajwadi Party (SP) and added that his party had no plan to merge with it.

“I had gone to meet “netaji” (SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav) to inquire about his health. We did not discuss anything else,” said Shivpal, referring to the recent meeting with Mulayam where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present. This meeting seemed to have triggered the talk in political circles of a possible patch-up between SP and PSP-L.

Addressing a press conference here, Shivpal said that though some people were in touch with him over the issue, there was no plan of merger with the SP.

However, Shivpal added: “If there is a proposal for an alliance for the upcoming by-polls to 12 assembly seats, we may consider the same.” Of the vacant assembly seats, 10 belong to the BJP and one each to the SP and BSP.

He said the recent Lok Sabha poll results would have been different had his party been included in the SP-BSP alliance.

According to sources, Akhilesh is said to be completely against the return of his estranged uncle to the SP fold.

Political circles were abuzz with talk of Shivpal and his estranged nephew Akhilesh burying the hatchet post-2019 Lok Sabha results in which while PSP-L failed to win any seats and SP’s tally was also reduced to just five seats.

“We just had a marathon four-day review meeting to discuss the outcome of the results. We have no plan to contest the by-polls as our immediate focus is on expanding and strengthening the party for 2022 assembly elections,” said Shivpal, adding that we are growing from strength to strength.

Shivpal said his party would soon launch an agitation against the rising crime graph, deteriorating law and order and problems of farmers.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is honest and hardworking but the same cannot be said about his council of ministers. It is the corrupt bureaucracy also around him which is not letting the government to function,” he said.

