Train-18 Trail Run: India’s first engineless train to reach Prayagraj today

Train-18, India’s first engineless train proposed to run between New Delhi and Varanasi soon, will arrive at Prayagraj junction station as part of its trial run on Saturday morning. The train will start its trial run from New Delhi at 12.55am and arrive at Prayagraj junction at 7.20 am. On its way, the train will make a brief stop of 2 minutes at Kanpur station. As per schedule, the train will arrive at Kanpur junction at 5.18am and depart at 5.20am, informed NCR officials.

The train had an earlier trial run between Safdarjung railway station of New Delhi and Agra and had travelled at a speed of 181 km/hour. However in its latest trial run, the train will only travel at a speed of 130km/hr.

After arriving at Prayagraj junction, the train will remain here till 2pm when it will start its return journey for New Delhi. In its return journey also the train will stop at Kanpur station for 2 minutes from 3.58pm to 4pm and then reach New Delhi at 4pm.

DRM, Allahabad division, Amitabh said the entire report about the train would be sent to Railway Board and only after a green signal from the Board would the train start its regular run.

Train-18 is being prepared as India’s fastest train and is being touted as the prospective successor of Shatabdi Express. It is India’s first engineless train.

At first, Train-18 will start running between New Delhi and Varanasi section but later on more such trains will be introduced between other prominent destinations.

It is likely to begin its operations in January with a reduced speed of 130 kmph while a speed of 160 kmph has been approved by the chief commissioner railway safety (CCRS) which is subject to about 20 desired requirements including fencing along the tracks.

