Two arrested, hunt on for third accused after molestation clip goes viral in UP’s Unnao
The arrested men have been identified as Rahul and Akash. They, along with another man, allegedly took the woman from her home to a secluded forest area and molested her.lucknow Updated: Jul 06, 2018 13:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two men in connection with a video that has gone viral in Unnao city in Uttar Pradesh. The video clip shows three men molesting a woman.
The woman was allegedly taken from her home to a secluded forest area.
Talking to ANI earlier in the day, North Unnao Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh said, “A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused, strictest action will be taken against them.”