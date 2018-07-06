Two arrested, hunt on for third accused after molestation clip goes viral in UP’s Unnao

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two men in connection with a video that has gone viral in Unnao city in Uttar Pradesh. The video clip shows three men molesting a woman.

The arrested men have been identified as Rahul and Akash. Police are looking for the third accused.

The woman was allegedly taken from her home to a secluded forest area.

Talking to ANI earlier in the day, North Unnao Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh said, “A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused, strictest action will be taken against them.”