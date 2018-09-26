Uphold Indian value system, Rajnath advises students in Lucknow

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) campaign had helped in boosting the self-confidence of girls in the country.

The central and UP governments initiated many programmes for the welfare of the girl child and women at large, he said while speaking during a function organised at GD Goenka Public School in Lucknow.

Singh said like many students, he too wanted to crack the UPSC exam and serve the country as an IAS or IPS officer.

“Some of my friends succeeded, but somehow I became a teacher and then got into politics,” he said while interacting with students.

The minister mentioned that various schemes and plans had been brought into action for girl empowerment. He said when women are guaranteed access to education and opportunity, they are able to make better choices for themselves and their families.

The minister advised students to uphold the Indian value system as education alone would not help.

“Quality education along with Indian value system will help students succeed in life. Many international scholars are highly impressed by the strong value system rooted in our culture,” he emphasised.

Rajnath Singh said western culture is temporary and one must focus on the family values given at home.

“A cultural programme on the theme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was organised by GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow,” said Sarvesh Goel, chairman of the school.

The first event as part of this was a street play by students on the same theme.

The audience was sensitised towards difficulties girls face through their lifespan – like female infanticide and dowry. The characters voiced their concern and pledged to fight out the problems themselves.

The home minister felicitated a number of girl students for their achievements in the fields of art, culture, sports and others.

Samriddhi Singh of Class 9 was feted for participating in shooting competitions at various levels. Hina Naela of Class 10, a prolific writer and Apra Mishra of Class 10 were also felicitated.

An aspiring artiste, Nandini Goel of Class 10 was felicitated for acting in a movie that portrays a bond between a brother and a sister. The film is going to be released soon.

Among others who were felicitated included Jivika Lalwani of Class 11. She has been using the Internet as a forum to express her thoughts on current affairs and various issues pertaining to the society.

Sonakshi Gupta of Class 9 received the aspiring young author award for her noteworthy writing talent, informed principal Raveen Pande.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:07 IST