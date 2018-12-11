Madhya Pradesh election results 2018:Will get ‘full majority’, claims Congress’ Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said his party will form a government in Madhya Pradesh with a “full majority” in the 230-member Assembly.

“The party will form the government with full majority,” he told reporters here. His remarks came amid a sea-saw battle between the Congress and the ruling BJP.

According to Election Commission figures, the Congress was leading in 113 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, in 106 seats even as officials counted millions of votes.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:29 IST