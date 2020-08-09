Melody and good music will remain in our hearts forever, says Alka Yagnik

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 17:55 IST

Known for her magical voice, singer Alka Yagnik is more than elated to resume shoot of her ongoing singing reality show. “Absolutely, it’s good to get back on the sets. Due to pandemic, this has been a long phase which does not seem to end so soon. So, to be back on the sets with little singing wonders, who are competing to prove their singing prowess, is an add-on. And then, I’m in my musical land where it’s music everywhere.”

Talking about what all kept her busy, Alka said, “When this lockdown happened I was good in a way that I got time to be at home, spend time with my daughter and son-in-law and I also got time to go back to my singing practice. But now I want normalcy to prevail in the world as soon as possible.”

She recorded a few Covid-19 anthems from home and did two online concerts during the phase. “Such concerts can never ever replace live shows. The energy and magic of being on the stage is so different. Also, the audience connect is something I am longing for and now wish to get back to my live shows soon.”

Alka has been judging reality shows for quite some time and enjoys her stints. “As I said music is my life and anywhere where there is music I would love to be there. Also doing reality show is super fun. When we restarted shooting for ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs,’ I was very excited as in March we had to stop the show midway due to coronavirus crisis. So, getting to meet all the little champs again was thrilling experience,” she said over the phone.

Getting back to shoot was a daunting task for her. “When I got a call last month informing about fresh shooting schedule I was glad as well as a bit apprehensive but my family downright said ‘no going back!’ After much persuasion I got back to judging the wonderful singers from across the country. Also, the way our production team was taking complete precautions, it made me more confident to be back to work.”

For Alka all her songs are close to her heart. “For me picking one or two favourites will not be possible. Also, there a few memorable albums that I still cherish like ‘Qayamat se Qayamt Tak,’ ‘Refugee’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. That kind of music will always be in demand even after so many years. See melody and good music will remain in our hearts forever and I am proud that I belong to that melodious era.”