e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India with new comic series on Navy Day

Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India with new comic series on Navy Day

Narrating stories of our nautical past and the transformation of the Indian Navy since the Independence, a comic book series was launched on the occasion of Navy Day

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi [India]
Comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on Navy Day
Comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on Navy Day(Twitter/ACKComics)
         

A comic book series chronicling India’s maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday.

“First of the three-book comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on the occasion of Navy Day. The series, being published in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India,” the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

The Navy spokesperson, in the following tweet, informed that the comic book released today tells the story of our nautical past, while the upcoming book two and three will showcase the transformation of the Indian Navy since the Independence.

“Book one tells the story of our nautical past. Book two and three will showcase the transformation of the Indian Navy since Independence, lives of men and women in whites, key operations and naval heroes,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier today, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar paid homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
LIVE: Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month as part of phase 3 trials
LIVE: Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month as part of phase 3 trials
Retired MP school principal made, sold synthetic milk; residents shocked
Retired MP school principal made, sold synthetic milk; residents shocked
Don’t take part in Air India’s strategic sales: Pilots’ unions to employees
Don’t take part in Air India’s strategic sales: Pilots’ unions to employees
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In