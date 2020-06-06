e-paper
Covid-19 crisis: Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai after two months of lockdown

 Ride hailing apps Uber and Ola on Friday announced resumption their services in the financial capital, after more than two months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra.
In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra.(Unsplash)
         

Ride hailing apps Uber and Ola on Friday announced resumption their services in the financial capital, after more than two months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra for essential travel and that adequate safety precautions are being taken.

However, both the companies did not share the driver partners who have gone live.

Disney+Hotstar partners with health apps for content

Disney+Hotstar has partnered with health players Brilliant Wellness, Cult.Fit and Sarva to offer value-added content from top fitness experts, yoga, spiritual gurus and celebrity nutritionists to its subscribers.

According to industry studies of the Indian fitness market in December 2019, India spent USD 350-400 towards fitness services, which amounted to a market size worth USD 2.6 billion, an official statement said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

