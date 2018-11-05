Dhanteras 2018: This is the interesting connection between dhanteras and ayurveda

Dhanteras shall be celebrated on November 5 this year, one week after National Ayurveda Day, which took place on October 28.

Ayurveda is one of the most ancient systems of medicines which is relevant even in this modern day and age. It takes a holistic approach both for healthy individuals and even those who are suffering from diseases. Lord Dhanvantari is considered to be the divine propagator of Ayurveda and is the one who grants health and wealth to individuals. This is the connection between dhantesras and ayurveda.

“On the occasion of Dhanteras, the entire nation worships Goddess Laxmi for wealth and prosperity. Indian mythology speaks of this day as the day when Goddess Laxmi emerged from the ocean of milk carrying a pot gold, but very few know that Lord Dhanvantari had also emerged carrying the pot of elixir during the process,” says By Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda, Delhi.

“Health is wealth is not just an adage in Indian traditions. The emergence of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Dhanvantri on the same day is not a mere coincidence; it denotes the deep connection of health and wealth in our culture. So, while you are investing in new properties and assets, take some time to invest in your health and well-being too. Observe Dhanteras as a day to make the right choices and stay healthy, because the greatest wealth you can enjoy is good health,” explains Dr Chauhan.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 09:58 IST