Happy Independence Day 2019: Top quotes on freedom to share on Facebook and Whatsapp status

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:40 IST

Independence Day is symbolical of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made for the country’s future. In the last 72 years of Independence, India has made progress in every field, be it education or its military and space programmes.

On August 15, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, raised the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. Every Independence Day, flag hoisting ceremonies take place and cultural programmes are held in governmental and non-governmental institutions all over the country.

August 15 serves as a great reminder of the sacrifices made by innumerable freedom fighters. And if you want to celebrate the patriotic national holiday by sharing heartfelt wishes, videos, songs and messages, we’ve got plenty for you right here. Here are some famous freedom quotes that you can share with friends and family this Independence Day.

1. It is by the goodness of God that in our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and the prudence never to practice either of them. ~Mark Twain



2. The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off. ~Gloria Steinem





3. The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion. ~Albert Camus





4. If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. ~George Washington





5. For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. ~Nelson Mandela





6. Freedom lies in being bold. ~Robert Frost





7. Some birds are not meant to be caged, that’s all. Their feathers are too bright, their songs too sweet and wild. So you let them go, or when you open the cage to feed them they somehow fly out past you. And the part of you that knows it was wrong to imprison them in the first place rejoices, but still, the place where you live is that much more drab and empty for their departure. ~Stephen King

7. Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life. ~Bob Marley

9. I prefer liberty with danger to peace with slavery. ~Jean-Jacques Rousseau

10. Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.

~ Martin Luther King Jr.

