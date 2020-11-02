Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 2, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Better opportunities come your way as you continue to perform well on the academic front. Bringing a change in your thinking pattern will help you get rid of negativity. Wise investments in property and shares will keep you financially strong. Positive development on the professional front is expected. You enjoy good health by adopting a fitness regimen. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give immense pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. Those travelling on a business trip will find things working out favourably. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best. Financially, you may find yourself quite favourably placed. You may get the time to resume something important that you have left midway at work. Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some.

Love Focus: Something you say or do is likely to impress lover and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your presence in an out of town gathering will matter, so plan to undertake the journey. A misunderstanding with regard to property will be cleared, bringing a big sigh of relief. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady. Financially, you will be able to make yourself quite comfortable. Things are likely to turn out in your favour on the professional front. Adhering to fitness plan will be beneficial. Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented.

Love Focus: A relaxing time is foreseen on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Today, you must give a thought to property issues. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market. Your spiritual side can assert itself and make you crave for a pilgrimage. Some of you may manage to tap multiple sources of income. Landing a well paying job is possible for those looking for one. Active lifestyle will keep you fit. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special.

Love Focus: Those recently married should away getting into misunderstanding of any sort.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam. Those trying out the gym equipment for the first time need to be careful. There appears to be a distinct improvement in your monetary condition. Your interest in a current project will impress those who matter. Adopting a healthy diet to achieve good health will be a step in the right direction. Family youngsters may become a source of worry for some.

Love Focus: You can be in your element on the romantic front and your moves may make lover go weak in the knees!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travel to a happening place with friends and family is foreseen for some. Excelling in academics is foretold for some. Think for yourself and don’t get swayed by the opinions of others, even if they are your close ones. Judicious spending will keep the financial front stable. Some difficulties may be encountered in your current project at work, but you will be able to figure a way out. Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and enjoy good health. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery.

Love Focus: Things are likely to thaw on the romantic front as those cross with lover are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some. You will gain by going exactly as per directions on the academic front. You will be able to raise financial support for a new venture. Delegation will be the easiest way out at work today, but don’t forget to keep a tab. Good sense to make changes in lifestyle is likely to dawn on those ailing due to poor dietary habits. Family get together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time.

Love Focus: There is someone who genuinely loves you in the romantic sort of a way.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Different cultures, foods, dresses and people may fascinate you enough to travel abroad. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some. Time is ripe to consolidate your position on the financial front. Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. Interruptions may disturb the smooth flow of work on the professional front today, but you will manage to set things right. Plans for a family outing may be given final shape.

Love Focus: Interruptions may disturb your love date. Stay prepared for an alternate plan.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You enjoy travel and may soon find yourself setting out on a long journey. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. Criticising is easy, but listening to other’s point of view will be important to bring peace into your life. Monetarily you will be able to consolidate your position and focus on savings too. It will be a good idea to take somebody’s help at work, if you want the work to be finished in time. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Family members will be supportive in whatever you do.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment for some.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel. Your advice to someone will need to be accompanied by action to be effective. Raising capital for implementing an innovative scheme is not likely to pose much difficulty. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Some of you may find it difficult to be available on the home front due to some workplace commitments.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you are likely to enjoy travelling with near and dear ones. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan. Focus is likely to slowly return and help consolidate your position on the professional or academic front. Financially, you will be in a much stronger position than before. You are confident of doing a good job of whatever is tasked to you. You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. You may need to be at your convincing best on the family front to get the approval of something you desperately want.

Love Focus: You can resent someone’s more than usual interest in your personal life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. A piece of property is likely to come into your name. Higher studies may beckon some freshly out of college. Judicious spending and wise investments will find your financial front much stronger than before. You need to work hard to impress superiors by your performance on the professional front. Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. Something planned on the family front may not go according to plans, but this is nothing to get agitated about.

Love Focus: You can be a bit selfish in love and expect mate to remain focused on you.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

