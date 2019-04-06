Navratri 2019 significance, history, wishes, quotes, messages and greeting cards

Devotees across the country keep fasts and perform pooja during the course of the nine days. They believe that it will help bring peace, prosperity and happiness in one’s life. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. It is a nine-day festival devoted to nine forms of Goddess Durga, starting April 6 till April 14 this year. The term Navratri is derived from ‘nav’ that stands for nine and ‘ratri’ that means night in Sanskrit. Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil and celebrates the many forms of Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of April so it is referred to as Chaitra Navratri. Goddess Durga represents shakti – the ultimate strength that can neither be created nor destroyed.

Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India. In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and Ugadi for the people of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana states in India. Devotees across the country observe fasts and perform rituals during the course of the nine days to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga The nine forms of the Goddess Durga that are worshipped starting the first day till the ninth day are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghata, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani , Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidaatri are worshipped during the Chaitra Navratri festival. During Navratri’s fast, devotees follow many rituals including a pure meal and some of the options are kuttu, sabudana, makhana, ragi, singhara flour for puris and halwa, fruits among other food items for the religious fast days. Some followers also practice kanyapoojan on the ninth day, Mahanavami.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 10:17 IST