1 killed, 6 hurt after speeding tempo crashes into car on WEH at Jogeshwari

A 40-year-old was killed and six others injured after a speeding tempo crashed into a car and a bike on the western express highway (WEH) at Jogeshwari on Saturday.

According to the police, Jamaluddin Ansari, 38, was driving the tempo with four others, including Badruddin Ansari who died in the accident, in it.

The tempo, which was loaded with vegetables from APMC Market in Vashi, was going to the Borivli market, when around 5.30am, Ansari lost control of the vehicle.

“The tempo jumped the divider on the southbound stretch and crashed into an oncoming car and a bike, which was behind it. We have registered a case [against Ansari] for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” said Dilip Raut, inspector at Jogeshwari police station.

Ansari and three others in the tempo were admitted with injuries, while Badruddin was declared dead at the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital, the police said. The biker, Raju Vishwakarma, 27, has also been admitted to the hospital.

The car driver, Kaustubh Ramesh Puri, 33, is unconscious and has been shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri (West). The police said they have not been able to contact Puri’s family yet; and will arrest Ansari once he is discharged from the hospital.

Vishwakarma, a Kandivli-based civil contractor, told the police the tempo was speeding and lost control before crashing into the car and his bike.

“It is unclear if the tempo lost control due to the slippery road or if a tyre burst. We will record the driver’s statement and also send the vehicle for inspection at the regional transport office,” a police officer from Jogeshwari police station said.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST