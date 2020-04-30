101 accused in Palghar lynching case remanded in police custody

mumbai

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:54 IST

The Dahanu court on Thursday remanded 101 accused in police custody till May 14 for lynching of two seers and a driver at Gaddchinchale village in Palghar district on April 16,

The arrest have been made on basis of one FIR, and judicial custody on basis of the other. A total of three FIRs were filed by Kasa police in the case. The third FIR was not presented before the court. The three victims are being represented by advocates Parmanand Ojha and Arun Upadhyaya.

“Of the three FIRs filed in the lynching case, the 101 accused were remanded to police custody till May 14 for the first FIR, while in the second FIR, they were remanded in judicial custody,” said Upadhyaya. “Shockingly, the third FIR was not presented before the Dahanu court by the Kasa police, and hence no arrests were shown. The said FIR is just a plain blank paper,” he added.

Meanwhile, five policemen are suspended and 35 policemen (entire staff of Kasa police station) are transferred in the case. Over 47 policemen have been appointed in their place on Wednesday.