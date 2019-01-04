14-month-old child in Mumbai survives fall from 4th floor, thanks to a tree

A fourteen-month-old boy miraculously survived after falling out from a sliding French window of his fourth-floor residence in Govandi on Thursday morning. The child, Atharva Barkade, fondly called Shree, fell on a tree outside the window, before slipping down to the ground.

The incident occurred at Gopi Krishan building located on B S Devashi Road in Govandi (East) around 8.45am where Ajit Barkade, the child’s father; his wife Jyoti; his parents; his grandfather; uncle and aunt; and cousin sister live. Atharva’s grandmother, Mangal, had opened the window in the living room, which has no grille, to fetch clothes drying outside. She, however, did not realise that the window had not shut properly. Suddenly, Atharva, who was playing in the living room, ran up to the window, rolled off the 2-feet ledge and fell out. “We failed to realise what had happened as Atharva was playing in the living room when he ran towards the window and fell,” Mangal told HT.

Ajit immediately raised an alarm and the family rushed downstairs to find Atharva lying conscious on the floor, next to the bent branch of a tree which was below their window but within the building premises. He had fallen on the tree and the branch had bent over, owing to which he had slid down and fallen on the ground. The tree had however minimised the impact of the fall.

When he was picked up, Atharva started to cry and the family rushed him to two private hospitals before taking him to Fortis Hospital in Mulund. Both hospitals were unable to admit the boy as they did not have the adequate paediatric facility at that time. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “The child appears to be stable. He has sustained injuries to his lips and one leg. The tree may have minimised the impact,” said Shashikant Mane, senior inspector.

Residents moved into Gopi Krishan building in January last year and some flats are yet to install safety grilles. The Barkades own a business of supplying fertilisers, manure and soil. “While our business is associated with providing fodder and soil for trees, we are thankful that it was a tree which saved the child,” said Anjali, Atharva’s aunt. “We have not eaten since the morning and have been praying for the well-being of our child.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 00:39 IST