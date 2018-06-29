14-year-old girl jumps to her death from Mumbai high-rise

A 14-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a housing society in Kandivli (east) on Thursday evening.

The incident took place around 4.30pm in Orchid society in Thakur Village, said the Samta Nagar police, who have registered a case.

The deceased, Harshika Maivanshi, was a Class 9 student and lived in another building nearby, the police revealed. She gained access to the refuge area of the high-rise from where she jumped, even as several people spotted her on the edge and called out telling her not to jump.

Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, zone 12, said: “We don’t know why she took this extreme step. We have registered an accidental death report. We will investigate the case thoroughly.”

The suicide was recorded by a local resident on his mobile and the video has gone viral on social media.