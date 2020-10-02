e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 2 arrested with 250 ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh in south Mumbai

2 arrested with 250 ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh in south Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The property cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people on Wednesday with 250 ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh in the Indian market while the international market value is around ₹50 lakh.

The arrested accused are Amir Firoz Raffai, 24, and Inayatali Abbas Sayyad, 29, both residents of Dongri in south Mumbai. Raffai has four cases of assault registered against him in Dongri police station. Sayyad is into courier business.

“We are questioning them to find out from where they procured the contraband and to whom they were going to deliver it to,” said inspector Dhiraj Koli of property cell.

According to the police, inspector Koli got a tip-off that two people were coming with narcotics contraband to deliver to someone in south Mumbai. The police team then laid a trap and nabbed them. During search, police found 125 ecstasy tablets from Raffai and 125 from Sayyad. Both were produced before the court and have been remanded in police custody till October 5.

