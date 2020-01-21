2 BMC schools set to be affiliated to ICSE, CBSE

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:03 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has selected two of its schools to be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards from the academic year 2020-21. The civic body’s education committee gave a final nod to start the new initiative in a meeting held on Tuesday.

Woollen Mill Municipal School in Dadar will be affiliated to ICSE and Poonam Nagar School in Andheri will get CBSE affiliation. According to the plan, the civic body will pay affiliation costs the education boards from its budget. Admissions to both of these schools will remain free.

“These schools will impart education for free and the students will be selected on a lottery basis. The schools will get all the facilities accessed by other civic-run schools. They will follow the curriculum of the respective board and the teachers will be trained by the board before the academic year begins,” said a civic official.

In the first year, these schools will give admission to pre-primary to Class 6 students. Every year, an additional class will be added in natural progression. “This is a good model which will benefit a lot of students who come from poor backgrounds, thus helping them learn at par with private schools,” said Sainath Durge, BMC education committee member, who floated the idea initially.

This will be one of the many initiatives that the civic body has undertaken to boost enrolments in its schools. According to data shared by Praja Foundation, enrolment in civic-run schools has gone down by more than 50% in the past decade. Only 30,075 students enrolled in Class 1 in 2017-18, as opposed to 63,392 students in the same class in 2008. The total number of students in BMC schools went down to 3.11 lakh in 2017-18 from 4.04 lakh in 2008.

In 2019, 25 schools under the BMC were set to become a part of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), the state’s newly-launched international board. However, after the state education department asked the civic body to pay affiliation costs and teacher training expenses, the plan was scrapped as the committee said it didn’t deem it feasible to invest in a new board.

BOX: New Pilot project

*As part of its new pilot project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to offer curriculum that most private schools in the city follow in a bid to bring BMC schools at par with them.

*The idea is to get students interested in the new learning model, thus attracting more students to enrol at the schools at a time when enrolments are steadily dipping.

*These schools will be run from existing BMC school buildings and will have BMC teachers trained by the respective boards.

*If successful, the civic body plans to replicate it in more schools in the future.

Snippet: Tendering for CCTV cameras soon

The BMC education department said the tendering process for installation of CCTV cameras will begin soon. The civic body had allotted nearly ₹25 crore for the project in 2019, but could not start work then.