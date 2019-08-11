2 men who set 24 vehicles on fire at Antop Hill in Mumbai arrested

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:50 IST

The Wadala TT police arrested two men on Saturday for allegedly setting 24 vehicles on fire on Thursday at Antop Hill.

Twenty-two motorcycles, a four-wheeler and a tempo were charred in the fire at Vijay Nagar. The police said the accused – Akshay Kamble, 23, and Faiyaz alias Faiz Qadri, 23 – set fire to a new motorcycle belonging to their friend as he had refused to let them ride it.

But the fire spread and eventually engulfed many other vehicles. During the investigation, some eyewitnesses told the police that originally only one motorcycle had been set on fire, but it had spread to nearby vehicles. The police also received a tip-off that two people had been roaming suspiciously in the area on the night of the incident. “The duo had a dispute with one of the motorists in the past and also wanted to create terror in the locality,” said Saurabh Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police, zone 4.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:08 IST