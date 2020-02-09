e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 200 protesters served notices for ‘disturbing peace’ at Mumbai Bagh

200 protesters served notices for ‘disturbing peace’ at Mumbai Bagh

mumbai Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:12 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Notices under multiple sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), relating to disturbing public tranquillity, were issued to more than 200 protesters at Morland Road, in Mumbai Central, on Saturday. This comes a day after Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the protesters and organisers, following a complaint from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Since February 3, at least 10 people, including volunteers and lawyer Trisha Shetty, have been taken to Nagpada police station and some have also been served notices. The police have maintained no one has been officially detained.

“We were always told that police would protect us, but here when they are the ones obstructing our protest, whom do we go to?” said Zubedia Saleia, a homemaker and protester.

On Saturday, those wanting to enter Morland Road were served notices under sections 149 (prevent cognizable offence), 107 (disturbing public tranquillity) and 111 (show cause to magistrate under section 107) of the CrPC. “Whenever the magistrate feels there are people indulging in activity which will disturb peace in the locality, they are asked to show cause,” said Abhinash Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3. If the protesters fail to comply with the notice, they run the risk of being arrested. On Saturday evening, police officers allegedly told protesters action would be taken against them if the protest didn’t shift to Azad Maidan.

Activists also alleged police officers had misled some women into signing notices. On Twitter, Shetty, who was at Mumbai Bagh on Saturday morning, wrote, “Police on site were misleading women, asking for their information and making them sign notices without letting them know what they were signing.”

“As organisers, if we are being charged that’s acceptable and we are willing to deal with it. But we don’t want these women to be held accountable for something that they haven’t done,” said Feroze Mithiborwala, who was also served a notice and is member of Joint Action Committee which has helped organise the protest.

