217 win Mhada homes in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (Mhada) lottery for 217 low-cost homes on Sunday left many prospective home-buyers disappointed. Reason? A whopping 65,861 contenders failed to get a home. While a 340 sq ft carpet area house in Chembur was priced at ₹31.54 lakh, a 700 sq ft house at Powai will be sold for ₹56.73 lakh.

Raman Mohite, 46, has been applying unsuccessfully in the last 10 lotteries. Mohite, who stays with his family in a rented home in Ghatkopar, said, “I can’t afford buying a home from a private builder, so Mhada homes are the only hope for me. I will continue to apply till I get a house.”

Nashik resident Ganesh Khairnar was however, among the lucky winners. “I was successful in my maiden attempt,” he said.

Mhada president Uday Samant said the body is attempting to bring maximum low-cost homes into the market.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 04:50 IST