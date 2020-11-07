e-paper
Mumbai News / 23-year-old man arrested for molesting woman in Mumbai

23-year-old man arrested for molesting woman in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:02 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Sakinaka police for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman around 11pm on November 2.

According to police, both the accused and the survivor live in the same society. On the day of the incident, the woman allegedly didn’t lock her door properly. An officer said, “She was watching TV and fell asleep. The accused then sneaked into her house and molested her.”

An officer from Sakinaka police station said, “The woman later approached Sakinaka police and lodged a complaint against the accused. We have booked him under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.”

“We arrested the accused on Wednesday night, and produced him before Andheri metropolitan magistrate’s court on Thursday. He was released on bail,” added the officer.

US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
