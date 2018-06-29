24-year-old Mumbai commuter dies, another hurt in 2 separate train accidents

In two separate train-related accidents, a 24-year-old commuter was killed while a 59-year-old suffered injuries on Mumbai’s central line on Friday.

Both accidents occurred on the Central Railway’s main line, at Kopar and Thakurli stations.

Dombivli resident Aniket Vijay Bagwe fell off a crowded CSMT-bound fast local at Kopar during the morning peak hours. “One of the commuters informed us about the accident. Aniket was taken to a nearby hospital by Government Railway Police [GRP] officials, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said S Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP. “It is not clear if he fell because of overcrowding. The victim’s family has been informed. He lived in Dombivli (west) and was working in a private company. We are investigating the incident.”

At Thakurli station, Durgesh Kamat, 59, another Dombivli resident, escaped with relatively minor injuries after his leg got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform. “While getting into a CSMT local, he lost his balance and as the train gained speed, his leg got stuck in the gap. Fortunately, Kamat did not suffer any major injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Dombivli and released after treatment,” Pawar said.