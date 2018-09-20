25 parking lots unused since 2017 in Mumbai, BMC can’t find takers

Twenty-five parking lots across the city, that could altogether accommodate approximately 2,100 cars, lie unused and vacant because the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to find bidders to maintain these spaces.

“BMC and the respective wards have floated tenders many times, but have got poor response,” said additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal.

As of 2017, a total of 29 amenity parking lots – spread across Byculla and Dadar in the city; Bhandup, Mulund, and Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs; and Andheri, Santacruz, Dahisar, Borivli, and Kandivli in the western suburbs – were handed over to the BMC. Their capacity ranges from 200 to five cars. Amenity parking lots are constructed on a portion of a plot by owners, and then given to BMC in exchange for extra floor space index (FSI) for the remaining plot.

An officer from BMC’s traffic department said on condition of anonymity, “It is not financially feasible for contractors to maintain plots with capacity as low as 50 or 100 parking spaces. We reduced minimum monthly fees to be paid by the contractor, but it did not help.”

Monthly fees for the maintenance of these parking lots range between Rs 9,100 to Rs 3,36,500.

Considering the space crunch in Mumbai, paid parking lots should be more lucrative than they are at present. Architect Vilas Nagalkar said, “Plot owners handing over constructed amenities to BMC is one of the better ways for the civic body to enhance amenities in this space-starved city. Reasons for amenity parking lots lying vacant include lack of awareness about the existing parking lot among commuters, so even contractors shy away from taking them up for maintenance, as it is likely not profitable for the contractor.”

BMC has repeatedly floated tenders and received poor responses on each occasion. Only contracts to maintain two plots in Versova and Kandivli – with the capacity to accommodate 38 and 66 cars respectively – have been awarded through the bidding process in 2017. The BMC has since handed over the remaining 27 amenity parking lots to their respective wards, but they too have struggled to find bidders.

Some point fingers at the builders who originally made the parking lot.

“The parking space was badly constructed, and the lift is not functioning properly. After the plot was handed over to BMC, we have gone about carrying out repairs on it before it can become functional,” said an officer from E ward (Byculla). This plot has the capacity to park 50 cars.

Speaking of a parking lot in Andheri, which has the capacity to park 60 cars, an officer from K West ward (Andheri) said, “The entry to this parking lot is from a congested lane. Since the parking lot is not noticeable from the street, no one is willing to maintain it, fearing bad business.”

Part of the problem is people’s casual attitude towards existing parking laws. Singhal said, “With strict implementation of the parking policy that suggests a fine for street parking within 500 metres of a parking lot, commuters will be discouraged from free street parking.”

Experts agree. Transport analyst and member of Mumbai Mobility Forum Vivek Pai, said, “It is important to change the psyche of commuters. When street parking is fined heavily, people will be prodded to use paid parking lots. Once contractors realise it is profitable to maintain them, they will be taken up.”

“Creating parking spaces needs to be looked at as part of a holistic transportation plan, to make commute simpler. It cannot be used as a means of dishing out extra FSI,” said Pankaj Joshi, Director of UDRI.

