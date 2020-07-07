4 city students are IB exam toppers

mumbai

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:56 IST

The International Baccalaureate (IB) declared the results for its diploma programme (Class 12 equivalent) on Sunday evening. Several students from the city got near perfect scores in the exams this year with a large number of students scoring 40 points and above out of the total 45 points.

The average score at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex was recorded at 39.1 points with 4 students from the school — Niharika Ghoshal, Ishita Gupta, Aman Ladia and Maya Singapuri — emerging as world toppers with a perfect score of 45 points.

At Jamnabai Narsee International School in Vile Parle, 12 of the 99 students, who had appeared for the exam, scored over 40 points. Neeha Gupta topped the school with 43 points. “During this extraordinary pandemic, the result is a testimony of students’ consistent performance over the two years, teachers’ commitment and parents’ support,” said Jasmine Madhani, head of the school.

Owing to the Covid-19 global pandemic, IB this year cancelled its written exams scheduled for May and evaluated students on the basis of scores in internal assessments that were submitted to the board from the respective schools, previous exam sessions, individual school data and subject data.

At the SVKM JV Parekh International School in Vile Parle, of the 35 students registered for the diploma, 6 students secured 37 points and more. School toppers Mukti Bari and Ayati Kele secured 40 points. “Our school’s subject-wise averages have improved substantially compared to previous years. We have also achieved 100% placement of students in top international universities like University of British Columbia, Kings College London, etc,” said Dr G Swaminathan, principal of the school.