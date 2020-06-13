4 cops succumb to Covid in 24 hours

mumbai

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:59 IST

Four policemen from the Mumbai Police have died due to Covid-19 within 24 hours. This is the maximum Covid deaths recorded in single day in a police force, claim police sources. The total death toll in the city police force has reached 26 on Saturday. Beside Mumbai Police, 14 more police personnel have died of Covid-19 till date across various districts in the state.

According to the police, a constable from Dindoshi police station had fallen sick on June 4 and had fever and breathing problems. “He was immediately admitted to SevenHills hospital at Marol and a Covid test was done. On June 6, the report revealed he was Covid positive. He was also suffering from diabetes. It is yet to be ascertained how he contracted the virus” said senior inspector Dharnendra Kamble.

“The constable was on ventilator for a long period, but he succumbed around 11.10pm on Friday. He lived in Goregaon police colony with his wife, son and daughter and mother,” said a police officer.

A police inspector from the same station had earlier tested positive but he is now healthy and is home quarantined, the officer added.

Among the three other police personnel who died was a constable attached with Borivali police station. “He started having breathing problem and high fever from June 2, prompting him to stop going to work. He was admitted to a hospital at Nalla Sopara and his report came positive on June 6,” said Dr Mohan Dahikar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 11.

The constable was a fit cop, said one of his colleagues. He was a resident of Vasai and lived with his parents, wife and a daughter.

Similarly, 57-year-old head constable attached with Vakola police station also died due to the disease. Inspector Pravin Rane from Vakola police station said, “He was on leave since April as the police commissioner has exempted constables above 55 years from duty. On Friday, he suddenly developed breathing problem and was immediately taken to Niron Hospital for treatment. He succumbed on Saturday morning and the doctor told us he died of Covid-19,” Said Rane.

The constable, a resident of Bandra (West), was set to retire on June 30. He lived with his two children, wife and an elderly mother.

Another cop, a 56-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the protection and security department of the city police, died due to Covid-19. He was posted at the office of the joint commissioner of police (law and order), but was on official leave due to his age.

“On June 4, he was admitted to DY Patil Hospital after he complained of high fever. Test report revealed that he was Covid positive. He was on ventilator support since then and on Saturday at around 8am he succumbed to the disease,” said a police officer.

The ASI lived with his wife and son in Navi Mumbai.

At present, 516 infected police personnel are being treated in different Covid care centres across the city while 224 are admitted at hospitals.

Of the total of 2,028 police personnel who tested positive, 290 are officers while the rest 1,738 are from constabulary. Of the total cases, 1,233 police personnel have recovered and 334 of the recovered policemen have joined duty.

The state government has promised to give the family of deceased policemen a compensation of ₹50 lakh. In addition, ₹10 lakh would be given from the Police welfare fund or martyrs fund. One family member of the deceased personnel will also be given a government job.

(With inputs from Vijay Kumar Yadav)