4 innovations to diagnose, curb virus spread may be ready soon

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:44 IST

By the end of this week, at least four innovations to facilitate screening, diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and containment strategies that can help in containing the coronavirus outbreak, are likely to see the first steps towards fruition.

Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), supported by the department of biotechnology, in collaboration with the United Nations Health Innovation Exchange (UNHIE) and Social Alpha, has launched Covid -19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator (CIDA) to accelerate the deployment of near-ready innovations to contain the pandemic.

“Few key players from the industry are in touch with C-CAMP to support the innovations. CIDA is a step in that direction to help with immediate deployment of solutions,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, chief executive officer and director, C-CAMP, which is an innovation hub for biosciences.

The urge for innovations are in the areas of screening and home care, diagnostic kits, protective gear and sterilisation, low cost ventilators and artificial intelligence systems.