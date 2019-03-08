62 proposals worth ₹1,010cr cleared in 40 minutes in Mumbai civic body

Prior to the code of conduct, expected to come into effect with the announcement of general election dates, the Shiv Sena-controlled standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday cleared 62 proposals worth ₹1,010 crore in just 40 minutes.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the committee passed around 60 proposals worth ₹550 crore without any discussion and less than a minute was spent on each proposal. The last three standing committee meetings saw proposals worth ₹2,300 crores being passed. Usually, the weekly meetings see around 30-40 proposals put forward.

The Sena was helped by its ally in the state government, the BJP, which did not try to block any proposal. Opposition parties too did not raise objections when proceedings were on.

On Saturday, the civic body will also conduct two meetings although it is an official holiday for the civic body — being a second Saturday.

Most proposals were related to contracts of various works. The highest one was for renovation of the Shatabdi hospital building in Govandi at ₹422 crore, which was passed without any discussion. Some of the other proposals passed on Friday are the ₹122-crore System Application Protocol (SAP) system for administrative works and ₹20.93 crore for a women’s hostel in Goregaon.

Tuesday’s proposals were for various public works like roads, storm water, gardens and sewage management.

The civic body will also function on Saturday to approve pending proposals. The standing committee and the general body meeting will be conducted on Saturday and some of the proposals pertaining to promotion of doctors and officers are likely to come up. Sena leader, Vishakha Raut, leader of the house, said, “There are many proposals that have to be approved, some of which pertain to promotion, which would be stuck if the code of conduct is put in place.”

Ravi Raja, leader of opposition (Congress) and member of the standing committee said, “Most of these proposals are being added at the last moment, giving us no time to study then.”

He, however, added: “There were some urgent proposals like road works and nullah desilting, which had to be cleared before monsoon. If stalled, then it definitely would have affected the city as the code of conduct would stay put till May-end. I still do believe a discussion should have happened, but Sena leaders are busy rushing for inaugurations.”

Manoj Kotak of the BJP said, “We did oppose proposals, which we felt were wrong. Of the proposals put forward, we stalled two of them. The code of conduct will be in place soon and so it is important to approve these proposals.”

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 23:48 IST