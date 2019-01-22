7 Karni Sena members externed from Mumbai for protesting outside Manikarnika producer’s office

A magistrate court on Thursday externed seven members of the Karni Sena — the outfit that was involved in violent protests against the 2018 Bollywood movie ‘Padmaavat’ — from the city after they protested at film producer Kamal Jain’s office without police permission.

They allegedly said Jain would face dire consequences if his upcoming movie, ‘Manikarnika’, starring Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laximbai of Jhansi depicted the historical character in a derogatory manner. Jain, however, was not in his office at the time of the protest.

In their letter, the Karni Sena members wrote they were informed that the Rani of Jhansi is shown dancing and is allegedly depicted to have been in a “wrong relationship” with the British coloniser.

“You must know that ‘Padmaavat’ was not released in four states … due to Karni Sena’s protest. In the same manner, if the Rani of Jhansi is depicted in a wrong way, then the Karni Sena will not let the movie release across the country,” read the letter.

The outfit also demanded Jain publicly announce that the Rani of Jhansi has not been depicted wrongly and if they found he had lied after the movie’s release, he would face dire consequences.

The Juhu police arrived at Jain’s office at 5.30pm, took preventive custody of the seven protestors and produced them in front of a magistrate court late at night.

“The magistrate ordered the Karni Sena members to be sent out of the city till January 25,” a police officer said.

Police said the outfit’s members were taken into preventive custody under section 151 (3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“We took into consideration the actions of Karni Sena during the release of ‘Padmaavat’,” said another police officer.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 00:19 IST