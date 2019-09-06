7 killed in 48 hours of rain fury across MMR

mumbai

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:11 IST

Seven people died in separate rain-related incidents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in 48 hours of monsoon mayhem between Tuesday and Thursday. The city received 241.8mm of rain — 206.6mm of it in six hours — on Wednesday, when life was completely thrown off gear, with trains stopping in their tracks for more than 15 hours and roads being jammed for most part of the day.

While a 69-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest while wading through water at Hindmata, a six-year-old boy, a 62-year-old man and a civic body staff drowned to death in overflowing nullahs at Nalasopara, Bhiwandi and Goregaon, respectively. Another BMC staff died of a heart attack in Goregaon. A man was electrocuted at Taloja and a youth died after jumping into a creek for a swim at Bandra.

Ashok Mayekar, 69, died of cardiac arrest after he fainted and fell near the waterlogged Hindmata junction in Dadar (West) on Wednesday around 4.15pm. Passers-by said Mayekar fainted and sunk into the waist-deep water at the junction, before they pulled him out and took him to KEM Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Six-year-old Abu Bakar Zafar Khan drowned after he fell into an open drain near his house at Nallasopara while playing with his three-year-old brother in the heavy rain on Wednesday. Khan’s body was found 5km away from the spot late on Wednesday. Arshad Qureshi, 24, was washed away when he and his three friends went for a swim in the swollen Mithi river near Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) the same day.

Divers from the Navy were taking part in the search operation for the youth on Thursday, police said.

In Taloja, Surendra Parmar, 20, was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live wire in his shop, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the body of 62-year-old Lakshman Tapisar who drowned in a nullah in Naikpada, Bhiwandi, on Tuesday, was found on Thursday after a search operation by the Bhiwandi fire brigade and local residents.

Two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff died on duty in two separate incidents in Goregaon, on Wednesday. While Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi, 36, fell and drowned in a nullah, Jagdish Parmar, 54, suffered a heart attack. Both were rushed to hospitals, where they were declared dead on arrival. Union members on Thursday said that Bagdi died after he slipped and fell into an open gutter. As both employees were on duty, the union claimed for compensation and jobs for their kin.

Wednesday’s non-stop downpour had flooded most roads, paralysing traffic and led to the shutting of the western line for 12 hours and central line for 19 hours, while Mithi river swelled to dangerous levels, resulting in the evacuation of 1,700 people.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 00:39 IST