Aaditya seeks apology from Fadnavis, his wife hits back

mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:42 IST

A day after former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis targeted former ally Shiv Sena over its silence on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan’s controversial statement, saying it was “wearing bangles”, Shiv Sena scion and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray hit back on Wednesday, calling the statement “disgraceful”. Meanwhile, a war of words broke out between the Sena and Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta.

Addressing a gathering in Karnataka on February 20, Pathan had declared: “Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore, but can dominate over 100 crore.” Pathan later retracted his statement. Speaking at Azad Maidan on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, “The Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles, but we are not. If someone says something, he will be given an answer the same way. The BJP has this much power.”

Seeking an apology from Fadnavis, Thackeray tweeted: “Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CM (sic).” Later in the day, Thackeray, outside Vidhan Bhavan, said, “Wearing bangles isn’t a sign of weakness. It is in fact a symbol of strength as women manage their work and homes, striking a balance. I demand that the former CM apologise over the statement and take it back.”

Within three hours of Thackeray’s tweet, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted, “A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra ! (sic)”

The twitter spat continued as Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said no one would understand her “meaningless pun”, but it was “way better than the walls that were scribbled at Varsha”. Yuva Sena secretary and Thackeray’s cousin Varun Sardesai tweeted, “A worm in regards to what? Being a young politician or being a dynast? Because the last time I checked, @Dev_Fadnavis was both a dynast and a young politician (youngest mayor, I guess) Did you just call your husband a worm?”