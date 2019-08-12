Actress gets husband arrested for molesting her teen daughter

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:32 IST

The police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old actor for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting his actress wife’s daughter from her first marriage. He will be produced before a sessions court on Monday.

At the time of going to press, it was not made clear, if the girl is a minor.

According to Samta Nagar police, the actress approached them on Sunday afternoon with her daughter.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the man under section 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, act or gesture to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67-A (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant had married the accused in 2013, after separating from her first husband.

According to the FIR, the actress alleged that her husband was sexually harassing her daughter since October 2017.

She alleged that he had been using obscene language while speaking with her daughter and also used to show her obscene photos of models on his mobile phone.

She claimed he also assaulted her daughter.

Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner, north region, confirmed registration of the FIR and subsequent arrest of the accused.

