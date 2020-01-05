Admission glitches: State body to meet representatives of colleges today

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:37 IST

With the aim to reduce problems during college admissions, the state Admissions Regulating Authority (ARA) and the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell have decided to hold meetings with representatives of all engineering, medical and other institutes to identify the issues and come up with solutions. The meetings will be held on January 6 and 7.

“There are always last minute changes to the admissions process. This puts a lot of pressure on students as well as the institutes. We want to hear from the administrations of higher education institutes about such issues, to prevent them in the upcoming 2020-21 admissions season,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.

In the last few years, there have been problems in admissions to various courses and in most cases students have been left in the lurch.

Be it medical admissions that got delayed in 2019 due to floods across the state, or law admissions that completed only in December 2019 due to delay in announcement of results, students flocked the CET office with their grievances.

In June 2019, the debacle of Seva Suvidha Kendra (SSK) centres, set up by CET to ease the process of document verification, created more trouble for students as servers broke down.

Colleges and experts have demanded for better coordination between CET cell and the directorates of medical, technical, agriculture as well as fisheries.

The CET cell, however, has blamed staff shortage at the time of admissions for the problems. “Invariably, a student is held at ransom, knowing their desperate situation. This will change,” said the official.