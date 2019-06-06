After jobs, Shiv Sena attacks BJP over drought relief

The truce between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have lasted only for the duration of the Lok Sabha elections. After attacking the Narendra Modi-government over rising unemployment rates earlier this week, the Sena has now trained its gun on the Devendra Fadnavis-government in Maharashtra over the delay in drought relief measures.

The Sena, which has been taking a pro-farmer stance, said that there are bureaucratic delays in providing financial assistance to over 9,000 villages in the state. The government has declared drought in 151 tehsils of the state.

Through an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that any “delay” in mitigation measures is “as serious as the drought” itself. “There are about 28,000 villages that are affected by the drought. It is being said that around 9,000 villages are still deprived of the government aid. The villages here were promised of help from the government. But it is still stuck in ‘red tape’,” the editorial said.

The Sena highlighted that the monsoon has been delayed and therefore, aid should reach the villages immediately.

On Tuesday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss drought relief measures to be taken up by the party. They decided to transport 10 days’ worth of food grains and cooking supplies to the villages in Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Beed, Aurangabad, Pune, Jalna and Osmanabad districts. The contributions are expected to help over two lakh farmers in these areas.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Sena had been taking on the BJP over farmer distress in Maharashtra. With the Assembly elections just four months away, drought and agrarian crisis are expected to be key issues in the polls.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 00:36 IST