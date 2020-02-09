Ahead of MNS’ rally against ‘infiltrators’, workers gather in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 15:29 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray will on Sunday lead thousands of his party’s workers in a rally against “Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators” in Mumbai.

The workers were seen carrying the new MNS flag in all orange with a seal of Maratha king Shivaji as they gathered in front of Hindu Gymkhana ahead of the rally. Some also had the national flag in their hands.

The march till Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan is being seen as an effort on Raj Thackeray’s part to shore up support for his party after several electoral losses. It is also being seen as the MNS chief’s attempt to steer towards Hindutva.

The MNS recently launched a major campaign against infiltrators, calling them “enemies who need to be thrown out of the country”.

Raj Thackeray has made a U-turn in his stance after the recent drubbing in the Maharashtra assembly elections and the rise of his cousin and bitter rival Uddhav Thackeray to power as the chief minister.

The MNS chief, who was critical of the BJP, especially of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been seen trying to get close to the latter. Raj Thackeray has even praised Prime Minister Modi for announcing a Ram temple trust.

Mumbai Police have strengthened security for the rally from Hindu Gymkhana to Vardhaman Chowk till Azad Maidan as hundreds of policemen kept an eye on the march.

Officials have said they will use drones and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to keep an eye on the rally.

They will also press into action service officers and police constables from the region, while combat teams such as Quick Response Team, Riot Control team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will be kept on stand-by.

“Parking arrangements have been made at the BEST bus depot and Parsi Gymkhana,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok.