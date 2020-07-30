e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Air India aircraft maintenance engineers write to PM Modi, suggest ways to cut costs

Air India aircraft maintenance engineers write to PM Modi, suggest ways to cut costs

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Joining pilots in their fight against discriminatory pay cuts, Air India (AI) aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to urge the aviation ministry to revisit the salary issue.

The letter, written by the Joint Forum Of Air India, suggested ways for the airlines to cut costs by replacing the re-hired retired employees (who are paid high salaries), with freshers. This the letter claimed, would help AI save around ₹30 crore-₹40 crore.

Another suggestion was to ask all Indian registered airlines to repair 25% of their aircraft with Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), which according to the AMEs, would create additional revenue upward of ₹800 crore for the company.

Requesting Modi to revoke their salary cuts, the letter read, “This is the right opportunity to take corrective actions, including an overhaul of the top management, to eradicate the miss-management and previous wrong policy decisions.”

The Air India spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, a serving senior Air India pilot wrote an open letter to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighting the fact that many AI pilots got infected with the virus while operating flights under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission. It pointed out that many pilots had unknowingly spread the infection to their family members, in some cases resulting in loss of life.

“It is an undeniable fact that the nation is going through great economic hardship and everybody must shoulder the responsibility and pain. A massive fiscal deficit is evident, tangible, and can be resolved with prudent fiscal measures and collective decision making,” the letter read. “I believe that all my colleagues understand this fact very clearly. However, the developments in the last few days following the aftermath of (unilaterally imposed) massive, disproportionate, and retrospective pay cuts, and other policies, give rise to a pertinent set of questions in our minds. Must fellow citizens sacrificing so much for the nation be reduced to mere faceless figures and numbers in a profit and loss account or a balance sheet?” it added.

Air India has around 600 engineers and 1800 pilots. An airline official said, “It is evident that the flying crew, as well as the engineers, need to be given justice by reducing the percentage of salary cuts.”

top news
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In