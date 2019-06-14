Air quality improves in Mumbai; monsoon to be delayed by a week

Light showers and gusty winds owing to Cyclone Vayu improved the city’s air quality on Thursday, making it the cleanest air day this year.

The pollutant-measuring indicator — air quality index (AQI) — was recorded at 37 (good) during the day, which rose to 39 (good) by the evening.

The weather bureau said the city is likely to witness light to moderate showers over the next 48 hours, but the monsoon onset over Maharashtra is likely to be delayed by a week at least. “Cyclone Vayu was about 100km off the coast of Gujarat with winds gusting up to 100kmph, but the damage is not expected as the cyclone has curved away from the land,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Similar to Wednesday, Mumbai received light pre-monsoon showers and wind speeds ranging between 15-16kmph with high moisture content in the city’s air. However, due to cyclone activity, monsoon currents continue to remain along north Kerala, and have not entered Karnataka yet. It will take another week for the onset over Maharashtra.”

Between 8.30am and 5.30pm Thursday, the suburbs recorded 9.8mm rain and south Mumbai 3.2mm. However, between 8.30am Wednesday and 8.30am Thursday, 19mm rain was recorded in south Mumbai and 15.1mm in the suburbs.

Other areas along north Konkan coast recorded more rainfall with Harnai at a maximum of 80.7mm rain.

Meanwhile, the day temperature in the suburbs was 34.5 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degree Celsius above normal, while all other temperatures (including minimum for suburbs and south Mumbai) were below the normal mark.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 10:53 IST