Ambedkar museum at London: After rejection, govt set for fight

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:28 IST

Keen to go ahead with its plan for a memorial for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in London, which is stuck after the local authorities in the United Kingdom rejected permission to convert the residential property into a museum, the state has appointed a leading law firm and planning experts from London to present its case.

Dr Ambedkar stayed in the house in 1921-22, during his student days at the London School of Economics. The Indian High Commission acquired the property on behalf of the state for about 3.2 million pounds in 2015. The state spent 0.5 million pounds on refurbishment and has been spending 1500 pounds a month on maintenance. The memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015. The Camden Council, a local authority, rejected the permission sought by the Indian Embassy, based on objections raised by locals.

The state now plans to point to the support the plan has got on local level, its tourism potential and low footfall of 50 people a day at the memorial currently, besides the sentimental value. Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale held a meeting on the issue with state social justice minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya on Friday. “We have contacted the Indian High Commission in London to ensure the decision is withdrawn. We are contacting the UK government, requesting it to overrule the decision taken by the local body,” Athawale said, after the meeting.

An independent planning inquiry panel is expected to hear the appeal on September 24. The state committee comprises Singhania and Co. as solicitor, and planning experts Charles Rose and Steven Gasztowicz QC. “We will assure them the museum will not pose any nuisance to locals,” an official from the social justice department said.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar has urged the Central government to intervene in the matter. Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora in his letter to Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council, and Jenny Rowlands, chief executive of Camden Council, dated August 22, has requested to permit the conversion of the residential property into a museum. “Dr Ambedkar was not only the architect of Indian Constitution, but also one of the world’s most prominent social justice crusaders. His fight against discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender and race continues to inspire millions of people across the world. He is respected across political spectrum and unites both the ruling coalition as well as opposition in India. The museum will not only serve an important centre to educate future generations from around the world about Dr Ambedkar’s struggles against discrimination, but will add a lot of value towards Camden’s tourism potential,” it stated.

