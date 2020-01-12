Ambernath school gets rap to hold exams for 8 students

mumbai

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:51 IST

Around eight students from TVM Secondary School, Ambernath, were not allowed to appear for exams on January 6 as they had not paid fees for past two months.

After parents complained, Thane zilla parishad and Ambernath Municipal Council sent a notice to the school on January 8. The school has now decided to allow students from Class 7 to Class 9 to appear for exams on Monday.

“The students are from poor backgrounds. Being an aided school, the authorities should give some concession to parents and not be very strict,” said RD Jatkar, education officer, Ambernath Panchayat Samiti.

He added that the school should not prevent students from appearing for exams as Right to Education specifies that students from Class 1 to 8 should get free and compulsory education.

TVM school administrator, Shanmugham Sundaram, said, “After we received a letter from the zilla parishad and the municipal council, we had a meeting with the managing committee. It has been decided that the exam for which the students could not appear will be held especially for them on Monday. None of the school staff has harassed the students in any way. They were only not allowed for one exam which they can reappear now.”

Worried parents are relieved.

“Our child was not allowed to appear for the exams. We have been regular in paying fees but due to some personal reasons, we had asked for three months’ time to pay fees. Despite this, children were not allowed to appear for the exams,” said a parent, who did not wish to be named.

Laxman Pant, citizen activist from Ambernath, said, “The school can withhold results but not allowing them to appear for exams affects the young minds. The schools should consider that most students are from economically weak background.”