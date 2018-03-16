Another tiger goes missing from Maha forest, was last spotted in Oct 2017

Almost two years after the iconic tiger, Jai, went missing from Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary near Nagpur in April 2016, another three-year-old tiger has been reported missing from the jungles of Amravati in Vidarbha region.

Reports claim Nawab was last seen in October 2017. The big cat is said to have travelled about 150 km from Katlabodi in Nagpur forest range to Pohra-Malkhed forest in Amravati district – from where it went missing.

Praveen Chavan, chief conservator of forests (territorial), Amravati circle, said, “It is common among the big cats. Such migration takes place every year, after which these tigers return to the forest they had left from.”

In a similar incident, a big cat from Bor Tiger Reserve in the neighbouring Wardha district had migrated to Pohra-Malkhed forest, which has a good prey base and later returned to the reserve, Chavan said.

“Using camera traps, the forest department monitored Nawab’s movements till last October. It was also the last time the tiger was spotted,” he added.

Two years ago, Jai, a huge male tiger, went missing from Umred-Karanhdla forest in Nagpur district. He was named after actor Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the 1975 Hindi blockbuster Sholay. Jai had migrated to Umred-Karhandla from Nagzira-Navegaon Tiger Reserve in Gondia-Bhandara district in September 2013, during which he covered 150km. He Jai fathered 20-plus cubs. The big cat was radio-collared by wildlife expert Bilal Habib, but the link failed after a few months. However, Nawab has no collar. Wildlife experts fear that Nawab could have been poached or electrocuted while trying to cross or enter a field.

Since Janury 2018, 10 tigers have been found dead in Maharashtra. These include Yeda Anna, another iconic tiger from Chandrapur. The big cat has fathered more than 30 cubs.