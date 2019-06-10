At 36.6°C, Mumbai experiences hottest June day since 2015

The maximum temperature escalated to its highest this season on Sunday, but the pre-monsoon showers by the end of the day gave some respite to the city.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded the day temperature at 36.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

This is the highest maximum temperature for June since 2015 when Mumbai had recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was also the second highest day temperature for June in 10 years. Sunday’s day temperature was third highest in a decade.

The decade’s highest day temperature for June was recorded on June 11, 2014 at 38 degrees Celsius. The all-time high for June was in 2007 at 39.8 degrees Celsius. The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degree Celsius above normal.

Night temperatures in the suburbs and south Mumbai were almost 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The weather bureau had said the city was likely to witness rain, thundershowers and gusty winds from Monday night to Wednesday. On Sunday, the Maharashtra government issued a warning to the fishing community to not venture into the sea from June 11 to June 13 due to the formation of a tropical cyclone off the west coast. “Fishermen have been advised to refrain from going into sea as rough conditions are expected. Rainfall warnings have been issued for the entire west coast during this period with fairly widespread rain (maximum of 75% stations recording rainfall) over north Konkan region, including Mumbai, on June 12 and 13. As of now, the weather system (cyclonic circulation) has formed a well-marked low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and by Monday it will concentrate into a weather depression and subsequently move northwestwards towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat coastline,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

Independent weather experts said no adverse weather impacts are expected in Maharashtra due to the tropical cyclone as it will remain at a comfortable distance from the coast (approximately 300 km).

