Bhatia Hospital staff in Mumbai steps forward to treat colleagues tested positive for coronavirus

mumbai

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:55 IST

For 32-year-old doctor Shalaka Patil and 36-year-old nurse Ansa Sam John of Bhatia Hospital, the outbreak of Covid-19 has required them to treat not just patients, but also colleagues who contracted the infection while on duty. So far, over 100 members of medical staff from hospitals across the city have contracted Covid-19 after treating patients who were positive for the infection.

Since April 9, 35 staff members of the privately-run Bhatia Hospital, in Tardeo, have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Patil and John are among an additional team of 25 that has stepped up to treat the 35 Covid-positive medical staff at the hospital. On Monday, 11 of the 35 were discharged after recovering, but eight of the additional staff, including doctors and nurses, on Wednesday tested positive for Sars-Cov-2, which causes Covid-19. At present, all the Covid-19 patients in Bhatia Hospital are staff members who had been treating patients. All outsider patients have recovered and been discharged.

John, who has worked as a nurse at Bhatia Hospital for over 15 years, said, “We are taking necessary precautions like wearing personal protection equipment, but there is still a chance that we might get it. All staff members are prepared for this.”

At Bhatia Hospital, three teams have been formed to treat Covid-positive patients, each one comprising three doctors, four nurses and two housekeeping staff. A total of 27 staff members are on rotational duty. The medical staff do rounds to check on their Covid-positive colleagues twice daily, in the morning and evening, and do follow-ups over video calls. Repeated swabs are taken of all staff and swabs are also collected from patients showing only minor symptoms, said Bhatia Hospital authorities. “When we see our colleagues recovering, we get the confidence to keep going,” said Patil.

A team is on duty for seven days at a stretch, during which time they stay at the hospital. Then they go into a 14-day isolation and are replaced by another team.

Patil, who is an intensivist and has been working for six years, said they are all aware that treating their colleagues increases chances of them getting infected despite taking necessary precautions. She also said part of the challenge was to comfort the families of those who have tested positive. “We do regular counselling of family members over video calls. We being their colleagues are doing everything possible to handle this situation,” she said.

It is also necessary for those on duty to reassure their own families. “Along with being mentally prepared, my family members are also proud of us,” said Patil, who calls home twice a day. “We make them [family members] understand that as a healthcare worker, it is our responsibility and it [Covid-19] might come to any one among us,” said John.