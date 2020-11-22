e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / BJP, MNS announce protests over inflated power bills in Maharashtra

BJP, MNS announce protests over inflated power bills in Maharashtra

The BJP has announced a protest to burn the copies of inflated electricity bills across the state on Monday, while the MNS has announced protest marches in all districts on November 26.

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Thane BJP stage a protest demanding immediate withdrawal of inflated power bill.
Thane BJP stage a protest demanding immediate withdrawal of inflated power bill.(HT FILE)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced agitations against the inflated power bills and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s failure to give the people any relief from them. The BJP has announced a protest to burn the copies of inflated electricity bills across the state on Monday, while the MNS has announced protest marches in all districts on November 26.

After the state government announced its inability to give any relief from the excessive electricity bills consumers received during the Covid-19 lockdown, the opposition has decided to take to streets on the issue. The BJP has termed the government’s announcement on its inability to provide any relief as cheating as the government had earlier promised to give waiver in electricity bills.

The MNS put up banners with the message ‘My Bills, My Responsibility’ across the city mocking the state government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ tagline for the Covid-19 outreach programme. The party had warned the government with aggressive agitation on the issue if the relief was not given to the consumers.

