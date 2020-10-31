e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / BMC collects about Rs 3.5 crore for face mask norms violation since April 20

BMC collects about Rs 3.5 crore for face mask norms violation since April 20

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
As per the Union health ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continues to be the most severely affected state by Covid-19 in the country with 1,25,971 active cases.
As per the Union health ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continues to be the most severely affected state by Covid-19 in the country with 1,25,971 active cases.(Reuters Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected approximately Rs 3.5 crore in fine for over 1.6 lakh violations of face mask norms between April 20 to October 29 this year, the civic body said.

As per the data provided by the BMC, there were 9,107 fines for violations on October 29 alone from which Rs 18,21,400 were collected.

According to it, from April 20 till October 29 there have been 1,60,279 violations of face masks in total for which Rs 3,49,34,800 in fines have been collected by the BMC.

As per the Union health ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continues to be the most severely affected state by Covid-19 in the country with 1,25,971 active cases. However, 15,03,050 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far, while 43,837 deaths have been reported due to it.

