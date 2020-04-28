BMC distributes 1.7 million HCQ tablets as preventive medicine

mumbai

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:58 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as mandated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has distributed 1.71 million anti-malarial hydrochloroquine (HCQ) tablets across 85 hospitals and municipal wards, over the last 19 days, as preventive medicine against Covid-19.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, said, “We have started giving HCQ to people. But first, we are providing it to those working on the frontlines as per the protocol prescribed by ICMR.”

Asked if the civic body will start giving HCQ to slum dwellers, Kakani said, “We are yet to make a decision.”

On Tuesday, the civic body issued a circular of do’s and don’ts, which stated that frontline workers, while takin the HCQ, have to ensure use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and triple-layer masks.

Doctors, nurses, members of squads going for tests, close contacts of Covid-19 patients, and hospital staff working in areas where there are positive cases can be given the tablets. While those suffering from hypertension, cardiovascular diseases must consult their doctors before taking the pill, patients with retinopathy and hypersensitivity should not take HCQ.

Dosage for health workers involves 400 mg twice a day post lunch/dinner on day one. From the second day to seven weeks, it’s 400 mg, once a day, post lunch or dinner.